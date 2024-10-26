Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit to Dazzle Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Dance Face-Off

Vidya Balan has been garnering widespread acclaim for her captivating dance moves in the song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' from the much-anticipated film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Performing alongside Bollywood dancing icon Madhuri Dixit, the track offers a stunning visual narrative that is certain to enthrall dance enthusiasts.

In a conversation with ANI, Vidya opened up about her initial reaction when director Anees Bazmee proposed a dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit. Expressing her surprise and excitement, Vidya explained, "It was daunting at first, but I embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, knowing it was a rare opportunity." She praised Madhuri's supportive nature and spoke of the immense effort she put into perfecting her performance.

Reviewing the performance, actor Kartik shared his admiration, describing the experience as iconic. He highlighted Vidya's dedication and courage in dancing alongside Madhuri, acknowledging the difficulty of such a task. Kartik emphasized the once-in-a-lifetime nature of such collaborations, praising both Vidya and Madhuri for creating an unforgettable cinematic moment.

