Catholic Synod Reforms: Gender Equality Hopes Dimmed

A synod process to reform the Catholic Church, aiming for greater gender equity, concludes with anticipated recommendations falling short of hopes for ordaining women as deacons. The Pope and Vatican leaders maintain that the moment is not ripe, sparking disappointment among advocates seeking equal spiritual roles for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:55 IST
The Catholic Church's long-awaited reform process concludes with recommendations that may not fulfill aspirations for gender equality. Advocates hoped for changes, particularly for women seeking more equitable roles in the church. However, the anticipated recommendations are expected to align with Pope Francis's vision of listening more to followers without significant structural changes.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the Vatican's doctrinal leader, addressed the synod session saying the church is not ready to ordain women as deacons. While the process spurred discussions on women's roles, the focus will continue beyond the synod, but restricted to current non-diaconal roles. The central decision-making remains vested with the male clergy, leaving many disappointed.

The debate around women's ordination emerged from fringe to mainstream during the synod, highlighting tensions between progressive ideals and traditional doctrines. Although participation in church governance is deemed important, ordination remains restricted, cementing the male-only priesthood stance held by Pope Francis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

