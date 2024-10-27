Left Menu

Adele Dazzles in Gaurav Gupta at Las Vegas Residency Opener

Adele wowed audiences in a custom-made Saturn Orbit gown by designer Gaurav Gupta at the opening of her Las Vegas residency. The Grammy-winning singer, known for hits like 'Rolling in the Deep,' captivated fans at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, and shared the magical moment on social media.

Adele made a stunning appearance at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, dressed in a custom Saturn Orbit gown crafted by acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble was a standout as the singer-songwriter performed to an enthusiastic crowd at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace.

The Grammy-winning artist, renowned for singles such as 'Rolling in the Deep,' 'Set Fire to the Rain,' and 'Someone Like You,' showcased her vocal prowess while draped in Gupta's exquisite creation. Gupta shared a video of Adele's performance on social media, expressing his excitement over the collaboration.

Adele shared images of the event on her social media accounts, garnering admiration from her fans. In the past, Gupta has dressed notable celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Mindy Kaling, solidifying his reputation as a favorite among A-listers.

