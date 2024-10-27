Left Menu

Kate Winslet Unveils 'Titanic' Truth: It Wasn't a Door!

Kate Winslet clarifies the long-standing debate about the 'Titanic' door scene, revealing it was actually a piece of the ship's bannister. The actress humorously shared insights from filming and addressed the frequent questions about the iconic moment with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:24 IST
Kate Winslet Unveils 'Titanic' Truth: It Wasn't a Door!
Poster of 'Titanic' (Photo/Instagram/@titanicmovie). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview, esteemed actress and Academy Award winner Kate Winslet addressed a long-debated topic from the iconic film 'Titanic'. She revealed that the piece of debris her character, Rose, floated on in the film was not a door, as fans often assume, but rather a segment of the ship's bannister, according to People magazine.

Anticipating the ever-popular question of whether there was room on the 'door' for her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Winslet shared her thoughts with a chuckle. She remarked, 'I absolutely knew it,' acknowledging the persistence of this query before confirming that the object in question wasn't a door but a bannister.

Since 'Titanic's 1997 release, fans have speculated over whether there was enough space for both Jack and Rose on the debris. Director James Cameron even commissioned a study to explore the possibilities using stunt doubles. He noted, 'Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables,' highlighting Jack's primary concern for Rose's safety.

During a Q&A for her latest film, 'Lee', Winslet humorously noted how DiCaprio frequently faces questions about their Titanic roles. She shared insights into the filming process, revealing how the water wasn't as deep as it appeared on screen, often joking about needing bathroom breaks.

Describing the unique filming atmosphere in an infinity tank, Winslet detailed how the sound of rushing water was ever-present, adding to the cinematic intensity. Her behind-the-scenes anecdotes provide a fresh perspective on this legendary scene, inviting fans to consider the practical aspects of its production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024