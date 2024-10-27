Kate Winslet Unveils 'Titanic' Truth: It Wasn't a Door!

In a recent interview, esteemed actress and Academy Award winner Kate Winslet addressed a long-debated topic from the iconic film 'Titanic'. She revealed that the piece of debris her character, Rose, floated on in the film was not a door, as fans often assume, but rather a segment of the ship's bannister, according to People magazine.

Anticipating the ever-popular question of whether there was room on the 'door' for her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Winslet shared her thoughts with a chuckle. She remarked, 'I absolutely knew it,' acknowledging the persistence of this query before confirming that the object in question wasn't a door but a bannister.

Since 'Titanic's 1997 release, fans have speculated over whether there was enough space for both Jack and Rose on the debris. Director James Cameron even commissioned a study to explore the possibilities using stunt doubles. He noted, 'Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables,' highlighting Jack's primary concern for Rose's safety.

During a Q&A for her latest film, 'Lee', Winslet humorously noted how DiCaprio frequently faces questions about their Titanic roles. She shared insights into the filming process, revealing how the water wasn't as deep as it appeared on screen, often joking about needing bathroom breaks.

Describing the unique filming atmosphere in an infinity tank, Winslet detailed how the sound of rushing water was ever-present, adding to the cinematic intensity. Her behind-the-scenes anecdotes provide a fresh perspective on this legendary scene, inviting fans to consider the practical aspects of its production.

(With inputs from agencies.)