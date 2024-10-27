Controversy Erupts Over Thrissur Pooram Probe Amidst Chief Minister's Comments

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has strongly criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following his statement dismissing disruptions during the Thrissur Pooram festival. The Congress-led front questioned the necessity of a three-tier investigation ordered earlier by the government if the event proceeded without hitches.

This sharp rebuke from the UDF comes amid allegations of government and police interference in the festival, which saw a major delay in the traditional fireworks display. The festival, held in April, became the center of political scrutiny as the Chief Minister's comments appeared to conflict with reported disruptions and an ongoing investigation.

Adding to the controversy, ministers had previously informed the assembly of disruptions. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, alleged potential sabotage by the government in probing these incidents, casting doubts on the impartiality of the investigation led by ADGP Ajith Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)