Controversy Erupts Over Thrissur Pooram Probe Amidst Chief Minister's Comments

The opposition UDF criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for claiming that the Thrissur Pooram festival faced no disruptions despite ordering a probe. Allegations suggest government interference in the festival's events, leading to a delayed fireworks display. Political tensions escalated with demands for accountability.

27-10-2024
Controversy Erupts Over Thrissur Pooram Probe Amidst Chief Minister's Comments
The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has strongly criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following his statement dismissing disruptions during the Thrissur Pooram festival. The Congress-led front questioned the necessity of a three-tier investigation ordered earlier by the government if the event proceeded without hitches.

This sharp rebuke from the UDF comes amid allegations of government and police interference in the festival, which saw a major delay in the traditional fireworks display. The festival, held in April, became the center of political scrutiny as the Chief Minister's comments appeared to conflict with reported disruptions and an ongoing investigation.

Adding to the controversy, ministers had previously informed the assembly of disruptions. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, alleged potential sabotage by the government in probing these incidents, casting doubts on the impartiality of the investigation led by ADGP Ajith Kumar.

