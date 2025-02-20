Left Menu

Odisha Government Probes Student Suicide at KIIT: Founder Summoned

The Odisha government's High-Level Committee is investigating an alleged student suicide at KIIT University, summoning founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for a hearing. Amid diplomatic negotiations involving Nepal, the inquiry follows protests from Nepali students who alleged harassment and insufficient action by the university authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:46 IST
KIIT University campus (Image: X@KIITUniversity). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government's High-Level Committee is conducting an inquiry into the alleged suicide of a girl student at KIIT University. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of the institute, has been summoned to appear before the committee on Friday. This step comes in response to concerns over the actions taken by university authorities involving Nepali students affected by the incident.

The committee's communication, sent by the Director of Higher Education in Odisha, instructs Samanta to attend a session on February 21 at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar. The committee expects him to provide evidence and documentation related to the suicide case and subsequent university measures.

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, addressed the situation, stating that diplomatic efforts were underway to seek justice for the deceased student and ensure the well-being of Nepali students at the institution. This follows an incident where the third-year BTech student was found dead, leading to protests from Nepali students citing harassment and inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

