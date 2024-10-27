Entertainment Buzz: Rapper Arrests, AI Music Magic & Star Tributes

In entertainment news, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been detained on allegations of commissioning the murder of a rival in 2022, as reported by federal prosecutors. The arrest occurred near an airport, where he was about to leave the United States.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Group, leveraging AI technology, has launched a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's classic, 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' called 'Noche Buena y Navidad.' The song was produced with Lee's approval and involved acclaimed Latin music producer Auero Baqueiro.

In a somber note, Phil Lesh, co-founder and bassist of the iconic Grateful Dead, passed away at 84. Tributes for Lesh flooded social media while New York's Empire State Building lit up in commemorative tie-dye colors. In political intersections, Beyonce took center stage at a Kamala Harris rally in Houston, advocating for the candidate at a critical time.

