Entertainment Buzz: Rapper Arrests, AI Music Magic & Star Tributes

A roundup of top entertainment stories details Lil Durk's arrest for alleged murder-for-hire, Universal Music's AI-powered release of a Spanish version of Brenda Lee's classic song, the death of Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh at 84, and Beyonce's political support for Kamala Harris in Houston.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:30 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Rapper Arrests, AI Music Magic & Star Tributes
Lil Durk

In entertainment news, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been detained on allegations of commissioning the murder of a rival in 2022, as reported by federal prosecutors. The arrest occurred near an airport, where he was about to leave the United States.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Group, leveraging AI technology, has launched a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's classic, 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' called 'Noche Buena y Navidad.' The song was produced with Lee's approval and involved acclaimed Latin music producer Auero Baqueiro.

In a somber note, Phil Lesh, co-founder and bassist of the iconic Grateful Dead, passed away at 84. Tributes for Lesh flooded social media while New York's Empire State Building lit up in commemorative tie-dye colors. In political intersections, Beyonce took center stage at a Kamala Harris rally in Houston, advocating for the candidate at a critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

