Luke Evans Talks Macho Roles and LGBTQ Representation in Hollywood

Luke Evans, best known for his roles in The Hobbit and the Fast & Furious franchise, has expressed concerns about the lack of gay actors featured in the kinds of macho roles that he has played throughout his career, according to Deadline. Evans, who has appeared in major action and thriller films like Immortals and The Raven, spoke candidly about his experience being one of the few openly gay stars in such roles.

In 2013, Evans gained significant attention for his portrayal of antagonist Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 and for starring as Dracula in Dracula Untold the following year. Despite his success, Evans points to a conversation with gay activist and actor Ian McKellen, who acknowledged the unique path Evans is on in Hollywood, commenting, 'Ooh look at you, you're going to be a big butch star.'

Currently working on the TV series 'Criminal,' in which he portrays a strong, heterosexual character, Evans reflected on the progress of LGBTQ actors in similar roles. Asked whether he knew of any other gay actors performing these roles, Evans admitted, 'I thought over a decade ago, you won't be on your own for long. Of course there are lots of gay actors, but playing the roles I'm playing I don't think there's many,' he shared with Deadline.

