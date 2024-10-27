Controversy Unfolds at Thrissur Pooram Festival

The Kerala Police have officially registered a case against the disruptions reported at the Thrissur Pooram festival held in April. The case was filed based on a detailed report submitted by the Special Investigation Team, led by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh.

The First Information Report (FIR) includes charges such as conspiracy, actions intended to insult religious beliefs, and instigating enmity among groups based on religion, race, or language. The special team has been assigned to carry out a comprehensive investigation into these allegations.

In a recent development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed claims of any disturbances during the festival. This issue has sparked significant political debate in the state, drawing attention to the cultural significance of this iconic event.

