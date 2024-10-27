Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds at Thrissur Pooram Festival

The Kerala Police have registered a case to investigate the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival in April. The investigation follows reports submitted by a Special Investigation Team. Political tensions have risen in Kerala, with the Chief Minister denying any disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:44 IST
Controversy Unfolds at Thrissur Pooram Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police have officially registered a case against the disruptions reported at the Thrissur Pooram festival held in April. The case was filed based on a detailed report submitted by the Special Investigation Team, led by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh.

The First Information Report (FIR) includes charges such as conspiracy, actions intended to insult religious beliefs, and instigating enmity among groups based on religion, race, or language. The special team has been assigned to carry out a comprehensive investigation into these allegations.

In a recent development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed claims of any disturbances during the festival. This issue has sparked significant political debate in the state, drawing attention to the cultural significance of this iconic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024