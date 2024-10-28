Diljit Dosanjh's Electrifying Delhi Concert: A Night to Remember

Diljit Dosanjh enthralled a massive crowd of around 40,000 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour' concert in New Delhi. Kicking off the event with 'Born to Shine', the Punjabi star delivered a vibrant performance filled with fan-favorite hits, including '5 Taara', 'Do You Know', and 'GOAT'.

In a message to the enthusiastic audience, Dosanjh encouraged his fans to 'dream big', emphasizing personal achievement as a universal possibility. Despite logistical challenges, he thanked the Delhi Police for their cooperation and shared a heartfelt appeal for unity and harmony among different cultures and religions.

With plans to visit several other Indian cities, Dosanjh's tour promises further spectacular events, culminating in a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29. Saregama India Ltd's Managing Director, Vikram Mehra, praised the concert's success, reaffirming the company's dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)