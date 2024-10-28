Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh's Electrifying Delhi Concert: A Night to Remember

Diljit Dosanjh captivated a crowd of approximately 40,000 during his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour' concert in New Delhi. His performance, marked by popular hits like 'Born to Shine', encouraged fans to 'dream big'. Sharing messages of harmony, he thanked fans and authorities, promising more unforgettable experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 00:49 IST
concert
  • Country:
  • India

Diljit Dosanjh enthralled a massive crowd of around 40,000 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour' concert in New Delhi. Kicking off the event with 'Born to Shine', the Punjabi star delivered a vibrant performance filled with fan-favorite hits, including '5 Taara', 'Do You Know', and 'GOAT'.

In a message to the enthusiastic audience, Dosanjh encouraged his fans to 'dream big', emphasizing personal achievement as a universal possibility. Despite logistical challenges, he thanked the Delhi Police for their cooperation and shared a heartfelt appeal for unity and harmony among different cultures and religions.

With plans to visit several other Indian cities, Dosanjh's tour promises further spectacular events, culminating in a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29. Saregama India Ltd's Managing Director, Vikram Mehra, praised the concert's success, reaffirming the company's dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

