Left Menu

High-Profile #MeToo Trial: Gerard Depardieu Faces Allegations

French actor Gerard Depardieu stands trial for alleged sexual assault on a film set in 2021. Accusations involve two women, but his lawyers seek a postponement citing ill health. Depardieu, a prominent movie figure, denies wrongdoing and plans to present evidence against the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:20 IST
High-Profile #MeToo Trial: Gerard Depardieu Faces Allegations

French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu is set to face trial on Monday over allegations of sexual assault involving two women during the 2021 filming of 'Les Volets Verts.' His legal team aims to delay proceedings due to his health.

Prosecutors claim Depardieu engaged in inappropriate conduct on set, and the accusations have made waves in France, highlighting divisions within the #MeToo movement, particularly in the film industry.

Despite the severity of the charges, which include possible imprisonment and fines, Depardieu maintains his innocence, pledging to present witnesses and evidence that refute the accusations made against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024