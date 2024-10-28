High-Profile #MeToo Trial: Gerard Depardieu Faces Allegations

French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu is set to face trial on Monday over allegations of sexual assault involving two women during the 2021 filming of 'Les Volets Verts.' His legal team aims to delay proceedings due to his health.

Prosecutors claim Depardieu engaged in inappropriate conduct on set, and the accusations have made waves in France, highlighting divisions within the #MeToo movement, particularly in the film industry.

Despite the severity of the charges, which include possible imprisonment and fines, Depardieu maintains his innocence, pledging to present witnesses and evidence that refute the accusations made against him.

