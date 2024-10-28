High-Profile #MeToo Trial: Gerard Depardieu Faces Allegations
French actor Gerard Depardieu stands trial for alleged sexual assault on a film set in 2021. Accusations involve two women, but his lawyers seek a postponement citing ill health. Depardieu, a prominent movie figure, denies wrongdoing and plans to present evidence against the charges.
French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu is set to face trial on Monday over allegations of sexual assault involving two women during the 2021 filming of 'Les Volets Verts.' His legal team aims to delay proceedings due to his health.
Prosecutors claim Depardieu engaged in inappropriate conduct on set, and the accusations have made waves in France, highlighting divisions within the #MeToo movement, particularly in the film industry.
Despite the severity of the charges, which include possible imprisonment and fines, Depardieu maintains his innocence, pledging to present witnesses and evidence that refute the accusations made against him.
