Left Menu

Mountaineers Make History by Scaling Eleven Untouched Peaks

A team led by Colonel Anshuman Bhadauria scaled 11 previously unscaled peaks in Mana, near the India-China border. This achievement highlights their technical skills, determination, and teamwork, setting two new mountaineering records. It inspires future mountaineers and adds to India's adventurous legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:47 IST
Mountaineers Make History by Scaling Eleven Untouched Peaks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team of 20 mountaineers, under the leadership of Colonel Anshuman Bhadauria, has etched their names in history by conquering 11 previously unscaled peaks in the border region of Mana in a remarkable eight-day expedition.

Colonel Bhadauria, the principal of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, and his team showcased exceptional resilience and skill by prevailing against harsh weather conditions and challenging terrains. In a notable feat, they climbed five towering 6,000-metre mountains within just eight hours and completed their ambitious mission on time.

This extraordinary accomplishment not only underscores the team's technical expertise and teamwork but also highlights the scenic and rugged nature of Mana, a gateway to the Himalayas near the India-China border. The expedition serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring mountaineers and enlivens the spirit of adventure in India's mountaineering history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024