Mountaineers Make History by Scaling Eleven Untouched Peaks

A team of 20 mountaineers, under the leadership of Colonel Anshuman Bhadauria, has etched their names in history by conquering 11 previously unscaled peaks in the border region of Mana in a remarkable eight-day expedition.

Colonel Bhadauria, the principal of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, and his team showcased exceptional resilience and skill by prevailing against harsh weather conditions and challenging terrains. In a notable feat, they climbed five towering 6,000-metre mountains within just eight hours and completed their ambitious mission on time.

This extraordinary accomplishment not only underscores the team's technical expertise and teamwork but also highlights the scenic and rugged nature of Mana, a gateway to the Himalayas near the India-China border. The expedition serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring mountaineers and enlivens the spirit of adventure in India's mountaineering history.

