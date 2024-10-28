Left Menu

Controversy Sparks as Thrissur Pooram Faces Political Backlash

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's comments on the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram have ignited a political storm. Opposition parties demand a judicial probe amid claims of police interference in the festival's proceedings. Despite CM Vijayan's denial of disruption, police have registered a case, fueling the controversy further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:50 IST
The state of Kerala finds itself embroiled in political controversy as remarks by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the Thrissur Pooram festival ignite tensions. The Chief Minister's statement that the festival remained undisrupted except for a brief delay in fireworks has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

The opposition Congress party is pressing for a judicial probe, citing the police's decision to file a case into the alleged disturbances on the day of the festival. The Thrissur East police acted upon a report by the Special Investigation Team, signaling contradictions within government narratives.

The CPI, part of the ruling coalition, maintains that Thrissur Pooram holds deep cultural significance and should be celebrated without interference. As calls for accountability grow, the political landscape is charged with accusations of mismanagement and deceit, further escalating calls for a comprehensive investigation.

