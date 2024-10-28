Centre's Scrap Disposal Earns Rs 279 Crore Amid Cleanliness Drive

The Centre has amassed Rs 279 crore in revenue from selling scrap during its ongoing cleanliness campaign, according to officials. The special campaign 4.0, with the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) as the lead, is set to achieve its goals of promoting cleanliness and reducing pendency across departments.

Running from October 2-31, the initiative has not only cleared scrap but also repurposed 127 lakh square feet of space for better productivity. Additionally, it has resolved 4.27 lakh public grievances, reviewed 29.47 lakh physical files, and helped declutter by disposing of 15.44 lakh files.

In a review meeting on October 25 led by DARPG Secretary V Srinivas, 192 senior officials from 84 ministries assessed the campaign's progress. Highlights included post-Durga Puja cleanup by SMP Kolkata Port Trust and preservation of heritage documents by the Asiatic Society.

