Left Menu

India's Ascent in the Aerospace Industry: An Emerging Global Powerhouse

The global avionics and electronics systems market is set to nearly double by 2030, amplifying the aerospace industry's growth potential. India's strategic expansion in MRO services, manufacturing, and digital innovation positions it as a burgeoning aerospace leader. Rising air travel further fuels the demand, paving the way for India's emergence as an aerospace giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:05 IST
India's Ascent in the Aerospace Industry: An Emerging Global Powerhouse
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The global avionics, alongside advanced electronics systems, is anticipated to soar to USD 63.34 billion by 2030, almost doubling from its USD 34.9 billion valuation in 2020. This projection, as outlined by Anand Rathi, highlights the pivotal role of the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector, expected to hit USD 110 billion globally by 2028.

Samir Bahl, CEO of Investment Banking at Anand Rathi Advisors Limited, emphasized India's potential as a global aerospace powerhouse. 'With the burgeoning global fleet, manufacturing advancements, and a thriving MRO sector, India's aerospace industry is primed for innovation and growth,' he stated. Bahl also underlined the influence of precision engineering, digital transformation, and automation in redefining India's skies.

Dominating the aerospace market, aerostructures constitute around 40% of total aircraft costs. Their position is predicted to remain strong through 2028, propelled by breakthroughs in materials science, aftermarket services, and new manufacturing techniques. Meanwhile, the global aircraft engine market, valued at over USD 100 billion, is buoyed by increasing passenger numbers, research investments, and emerging propulsion technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025