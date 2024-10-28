Left Menu

Haryana's Road Expansion and Cultural Heritage Boost: An Initiative by CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana's CM Nayab Singh Saini announced the development of a four-lane road from Pehowa to Yamunanagar, addressing travel demands and facilitating trips to Haridwar. In Kurukshetra, cultural heritage is promoted through the Ratnavali Mahotsav, connecting the youth with the state's rich traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled plans for significant infrastructure enhancements, including a four-lane road from Pehowa to Yamunanagar. This initiative promises to meet public demand and ease travel routes to Haridwar, benefiting commuters and reducing traffic congestion.

During his address to BJP workers, Saini emphasized the government's dedication to voter priorities, highlighting that road repairs in the Ladwa constituency will soon be expedited. He affirmed his government's open-door policy and pledged to visit local communities to express gratitude for their electoral support.

In a related event at Kurukshetra University, Saini praised the Ratnavali Mahotsav for fostering youth engagement with Haryana's cultural heritage. He underscored the historical significance of the state and the festival's role in preserving its ancient traditions, stressing Kurukshetra University's pivotal educational standing in the country.

