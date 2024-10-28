Odisha Unveils 'Debalay Yojana' for Temple and Mutt Conservation
The Odisha government is set to introduce 'Debalay Yojana,' a scheme focused on conserving, reconstructing, and managing temples and mutts of cultural significance. The initiative aims to address conservation issues and enhance the security and functioning of religious institutions across the state.
The Odisha government plans to launch 'Debalay Yojana,' dedicated to preserving temples and mutts of cultural importance. Law Minister Pritivhiraj Harichandan announced that the scheme's blueprint is under development, aiming to address issues of conservation and management.
The initiative is committed to protecting shrines and mutts with rich cultural heritage. It also aims to resolve concerns related to the functioning and security of these religious institutions statewide.
Minister Harichandan noted that unlike the previous ABADHA scheme, 'Debalay Yojana' will tackle a broader range of issues beyond just temple repairs.
