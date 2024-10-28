Left Menu

Odisha Unveils 'Debalay Yojana' for Temple and Mutt Conservation

The Odisha government is set to introduce 'Debalay Yojana,' a scheme focused on conserving, reconstructing, and managing temples and mutts of cultural significance. The initiative aims to address conservation issues and enhance the security and functioning of religious institutions across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:57 IST
Odisha Unveils 'Debalay Yojana' for Temple and Mutt Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government plans to launch 'Debalay Yojana,' dedicated to preserving temples and mutts of cultural importance. Law Minister Pritivhiraj Harichandan announced that the scheme's blueprint is under development, aiming to address issues of conservation and management.

The initiative is committed to protecting shrines and mutts with rich cultural heritage. It also aims to resolve concerns related to the functioning and security of these religious institutions statewide.

Minister Harichandan noted that unlike the previous ABADHA scheme, 'Debalay Yojana' will tackle a broader range of issues beyond just temple repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024