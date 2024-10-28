Harmony in Diversity: Bengal's Festive Spirit

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has called for unity and harmony among the state's diverse population, encouraging citizens to live in peace and celebrate festivals together. Her statements came during the inauguration of several community Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata.

Banerjee advocated for the use of environment-friendly firecrackers, reinforcing her commitment to sustainable celebrations. She highlighted that Bengal is a place of inclusivity where people are not questioned about their background, religion, or dietary preferences, asserting everyone's right to feel at home in the state.

She emphasized that festivals in Bengal should be a time of collective joy, urging the public to avoid conflicts and ensure celebrations do not disturb others. The local administration and clubs were directed to ensure safety and inclusivity during these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)