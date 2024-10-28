Left Menu

Brave Army Dog Phantom Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Encounter

Phantom, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois Army dog, tragically died while shielding troops from terrorist gunfire during an encounter in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. This heroic canine was celebrated for its loyalty and bravery. Phantom's sacrifice enabled further tactical advances, leading to the neutralisation of a terrorist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:36 IST
Brave Army Dog Phantom Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching tale of bravery and loyalty, Phantom, a four-year-old Army dog, paid the ultimate price during a terrorist encounter in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. The Belgian Malinois had been a vital member of the unit since August 2022 after training in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Army's White Knight Corps, Phantom's quick actions drew enemy gunfire, allowing Indian troops to gain a strategic advantage but at the cost of its own life. Phantom's heroic sacrifice is remembered as a symbol of unwavering fidelity in the face of danger.

As this operation unfolds, at least one terrorist has been neutralised, and victory lies within grasp, all while the memory of Phantom's valiant service continues to inspire the troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024