Brave Army Dog Phantom Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Encounter

In a heart-wrenching tale of bravery and loyalty, Phantom, a four-year-old Army dog, paid the ultimate price during a terrorist encounter in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. The Belgian Malinois had been a vital member of the unit since August 2022 after training in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Army's White Knight Corps, Phantom's quick actions drew enemy gunfire, allowing Indian troops to gain a strategic advantage but at the cost of its own life. Phantom's heroic sacrifice is remembered as a symbol of unwavering fidelity in the face of danger.

As this operation unfolds, at least one terrorist has been neutralised, and victory lies within grasp, all while the memory of Phantom's valiant service continues to inspire the troops.

