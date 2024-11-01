Left Menu

Tradition Amidst Tumult: The Stone Throwing Festival of Dhami

The century-old 'Pathron Ka Mela' festival occurs annually after Diwali in Dhami, Himachal Pradesh. Involving stone-throwing between two groups, the event concludes with blood used as tilak for goddess Kali. Despite safety concerns, this historical ritual, replacing ancient sacrifices, continues to be celebrated fervently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The unique 'Pathron Ka Mela,' a festival tracing back over three centuries, unfolded in Dhami village, Himachal Pradesh, post-Diwali. Here, the villagers and the royal family embrace tradition by engaging in a stone-throwing ritual.

Originating as an alternative to human sacrifices, the event climaxes with the application of blood from a wound as tilak for goddess Kali. This year, a participant from Jamog sustained minor injuries, marking the festival's conclusion.

Despite opposition from local authorities, this deeply rooted tradition persists, celebrated passionately by its community adherents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

