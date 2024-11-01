Tradition Amidst Tumult: The Stone Throwing Festival of Dhami

The unique 'Pathron Ka Mela,' a festival tracing back over three centuries, unfolded in Dhami village, Himachal Pradesh, post-Diwali. Here, the villagers and the royal family embrace tradition by engaging in a stone-throwing ritual.

Originating as an alternative to human sacrifices, the event climaxes with the application of blood from a wound as tilak for goddess Kali. This year, a participant from Jamog sustained minor injuries, marking the festival's conclusion.

Despite opposition from local authorities, this deeply rooted tradition persists, celebrated passionately by its community adherents.

