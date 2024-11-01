Left Menu

Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Rohit Bal's Legacy Endures

Rohit Bal, a renowned Indian fashion designer, passed away on Friday at 63 due to a heart attack. Despite receiving treatment for cardiac issues, he succumbed in a Delhi hospital. Bal's significant contributions to fashion were recently showcased at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:24 IST
Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Rohit Bal's Legacy Endures
Rohit Bal
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Bal, a luminary of Indian fashion design, died Friday at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack, confirmed Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Bal was 63.

He had been in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues since December last year. Despite his health struggles, Bal unveiled his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale in October.

"It's true that he has passed away. He had a cardiac arrest; his heart failed. Rohit was a legend, and we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to arrange details for the cremation tomorrow," Sethi told PTI. Bal had been admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave under the care of Dr. Alok Chopra. Despite exhaustive efforts, doctors could not revive him, a heartbroken Sethi added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024