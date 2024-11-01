Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Rohit Bal's Legacy Endures

Rohit Bal, a luminary of Indian fashion design, died Friday at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack, confirmed Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Bal was 63.

He had been in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues since December last year. Despite his health struggles, Bal unveiled his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale in October.

"It's true that he has passed away. He had a cardiac arrest; his heart failed. Rohit was a legend, and we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to arrange details for the cremation tomorrow," Sethi told PTI. Bal had been admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave under the care of Dr. Alok Chopra. Despite exhaustive efforts, doctors could not revive him, a heartbroken Sethi added.

(With inputs from agencies.)