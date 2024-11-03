Left Menu

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Celebrate Arrival of First Child

Margot Robbie, famed for her role in 'Barbie', has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. While official announcements are pending, the couple appears overjoyed. Their journey from on-set romance to collaborative successes has now embraced parenthood.

Margot Robbie with husband Tom Ackerly (image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Margot Robbie, renowned for her captivating performance in 'Barbie', has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, according to People magazine. Although specific details regarding their newborn remain undisclosed, fans and well-wishers eagerly await an official confirmation from the couple.

Robbie made headlines in July when she attended Wimbledon alongside Ackerley, marking her first public appearance since news leaked of her pregnancy. Turning heads in a chic black and white polka dot dress, complemented by an asymmetrical skirt, the actress displayed her impeccable maternity style.

The couple's love story began on the set of 'Suite Francaise' in 2013, where Ackerley worked as an assistant director. They later tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia in 2016. Together, they have successfully helmed the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced hits like 'I, Tonya' and 'Birds of Prey'. Despite their busy careers, they emphasize a seamless blending of their personal and professional lives, as shared in a recent interview with Ackerley.

