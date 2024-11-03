Barbie Star Margot Robbie Welcomes First Child

Margot Robbie, the acclaimed star of ''Barbie'', and her husband Tom Ackerley have entered parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a boy. Sources confirmed the recent birth, although further details remain undisclosed.

The couple, both 34, have yet to reveal the name or birthdate of their newborn. Attempts to obtain comments from the couple's representatives have been unsuccessful so far.

Robbie's pregnancy was first hinted at during her visit to Wimbledon in July. The couple, who met on the set of ''Suite Francaise'' in 2013 and married in 2016, co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, contributing to several successful films.

(With inputs from agencies.)