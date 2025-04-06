West Bengal Leads the Nation with Impressive 11.43% GST Growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proudly revealed that the state has achieved an impressive 11.43% growth in GST collection for the financial year 2024-25, outpacing the national average.

The state amassed Rs 4,808 crore more in GST than the previous year. The rise in GST collection highlights the state's commitment to resource mobilisation and economic self-reliance.

Additionally, an increase of 31.05% in registration and stamp duty collection further underscores the dynamic economic conditions in the state. She credited the Finance department and collaborators for their role in this achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)