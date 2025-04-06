Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's Remarks Stir Controversy Amid Farmer Support Pledge

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate apologized for his controversial comments suggesting farmers misuse funds from agriculture schemes. His remarks sparked backlash, leading to calls for his removal. Amid this, Kokate assured that the state will assess crop losses due to recent unseasonal rain and compensate affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:51 IST
Maharashtra Minister's Remarks Stir Controversy Amid Farmer Support Pledge
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate found himself at the center of a storm after making controversial remarks regarding farmers' use of government funds. Kokate suggested that the financial aid meant for agriculture often ends up funding engagement ceremonies and weddings instead.

Following the backlash, including a demand for his expulsion from the cabinet by State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Kokate issued an apology to the farmers, expressing regret over any hurt feelings. His comments were made during a visit to villages in Nashik, a district recently affected by unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

Kokate assured the public that the government is taking action by ordering immediate inspections to assess crop losses, with promises of compensation for those affected. Despite the controversy, he expressed his hopes for farmers' prosperity while visiting the Kalaram temple during Ram Navami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025