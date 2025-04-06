Maharashtra Minister's Remarks Stir Controversy Amid Farmer Support Pledge

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate found himself at the center of a storm after making controversial remarks regarding farmers' use of government funds. Kokate suggested that the financial aid meant for agriculture often ends up funding engagement ceremonies and weddings instead.

Following the backlash, including a demand for his expulsion from the cabinet by State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Kokate issued an apology to the farmers, expressing regret over any hurt feelings. His comments were made during a visit to villages in Nashik, a district recently affected by unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

Kokate assured the public that the government is taking action by ordering immediate inspections to assess crop losses, with promises of compensation for those affected. Despite the controversy, he expressed his hopes for farmers' prosperity while visiting the Kalaram temple during Ram Navami.

(With inputs from agencies.)