Chloe Grace Moretz Publically Declares as 'Gay Woman', Endorses Kamala Harris
Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has announced she is a 'gay woman' while endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 election. Moretz highlighted the importance of legal protections for LGBTQ+ rights and emphasized the need for personal bodily autonomy. She encouraged early voting and shared her own participation.
In a bold move ahead of the 2024 elections, actor Chloe Grace Moretz has declared herself a 'gay woman' and voiced support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Known for her roles in films like 'Kick-Ass' and 'Hugo', Moretz expressed the critical need for LGBTQ+ legal protections and women's bodily autonomy. She shared her early voting decision via social media and called on others to plan their vote.
This marks Moretz's first public acknowledgment of her sexual orientation. She has been linked romantically to model Kate Harrison since 2018.
