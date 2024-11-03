Left Menu

Chloe Grace Moretz Publically Declares as 'Gay Woman', Endorses Kamala Harris

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has announced she is a 'gay woman' while endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 election. Moretz highlighted the importance of legal protections for LGBTQ+ rights and emphasized the need for personal bodily autonomy. She encouraged early voting and shared her own participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:13 IST
Chloe Grace Moretz Publically Declares as 'Gay Woman', Endorses Kamala Harris
Chloe Grace Moretz
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move ahead of the 2024 elections, actor Chloe Grace Moretz has declared herself a 'gay woman' and voiced support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Known for her roles in films like 'Kick-Ass' and 'Hugo', Moretz expressed the critical need for LGBTQ+ legal protections and women's bodily autonomy. She shared her early voting decision via social media and called on others to plan their vote.

This marks Moretz's first public acknowledgment of her sexual orientation. She has been linked romantically to model Kate Harrison since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024