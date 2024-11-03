Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart: The Humor Debate
Martha Stewart recently commented that actor Ryan Reynolds is less humorous off-screen than his witty on-screen persona. Reynolds humorously responded, suggesting otherwise. Stewart, speaking on a game show, mentioned Reynolds as a serious individual despite his comedic roles, citing celebrities like Brad Pitt and George Clooney as more entertaining.
In a recent light-hearted exchange, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart playfully suggested that Ryan Reynolds, known for his comic roles in films such as 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' lacks humor in real life compared to his on-screen persona.
Stewart, 83, who is neighbors with Reynolds in Bedford, New York, relayed these remarks during an appearance on Bilt Rewards' November 'Rent Free' game show. She described Reynolds as 'very serious,' contrasting his real-life demeanor with his cinematic performances.
Responding to Stewart's comments with characteristic sarcasm, Reynolds took to social media, humorously disagreeing while maintaining his comedic flair. He has often played up his sarcastic sense of humor to engage fans and followers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
