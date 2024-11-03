Left Menu

Assam Celebrates Linguistic Heritage with Bhasha Gaurav Saptah

Assam begins a week-long celebration called Bhasha Gaurav Saptah to commemorate its cultural and linguistic heritage, coinciding with Assamese being granted classical language status. The festival aims to honor the contributions of Assamese scholars and engage communities statewide to preserve local dialects.

In a bid to honor its rich linguistic heritage, Assam launched Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, a week-long celebration that commenced Sunday. The event coincides with the one-month anniversary of Assamese being granted classical language status by the Union Cabinet.

The festival features events across the state to recognize contributions to Assamese language and culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the state government's initiative and urged Assamese communities outside the state to join in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significance of the week, stating that people from various linguistic groups would gather to celebrate and commit to preserving their languages. Universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events honoring Assamese scholars.

