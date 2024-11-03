Assam Celebrates Linguistic Heritage with Bhasha Gaurav Saptah

In a bid to honor its rich linguistic heritage, Assam launched Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, a week-long celebration that commenced Sunday. The event coincides with the one-month anniversary of Assamese being granted classical language status by the Union Cabinet.

The festival features events across the state to recognize contributions to Assamese language and culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the state government's initiative and urged Assamese communities outside the state to join in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significance of the week, stating that people from various linguistic groups would gather to celebrate and commit to preserving their languages. Universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events honoring Assamese scholars.

(With inputs from agencies.)