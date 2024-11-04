Sultanganj Station to Get Holy Renaming After Ajgaibinath Dham

In a significant cultural move, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has unveiled plans to rename the Sultanganj railway station in Bhagalpur district after the holy Hindu site, Ajgaibinath Dham.

At a recent function, Choudhary disclosed that a proposal has been approved by the local municipal council to honor the revered Ajgaibinath Temple, which stands in the vicinity of the station, by renaming the railway station after it.

The ancient Ajgaibinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is renowned for its intricate stone carvings and its scenic location on the banks of the river Ganga, a site holding great spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)