Left Menu

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Film Achieves Gotham Awards Nomination

The film 'Girls Will Be Girls', a production debut by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and directed by Shuchi Talati, has been nominated for a Gotham Award. Appreciated at the Sundance Film Festival and MAMI, the film delves into the complex experiences of females and challenges societal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:06 IST
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Film Achieves Gotham Awards Nomination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gotham Awards have nominated 'Girls Will Be Girls', a film by first-time producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, directed by Shuchi Talati.

The film, which has won recognition globally, including at Sundance and MAMI, explores complex female narratives. Talati expressed honor at the acknowledgment.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said they are proud of the recognition and the effort that went into the film, which they believe significantly contributes to contemporary cinema. The film stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron and awaits its release in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024