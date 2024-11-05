Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Film Achieves Gotham Awards Nomination
The film 'Girls Will Be Girls', a production debut by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and directed by Shuchi Talati, has been nominated for a Gotham Award. Appreciated at the Sundance Film Festival and MAMI, the film delves into the complex experiences of females and challenges societal norms.
The Gotham Awards have nominated 'Girls Will Be Girls', a film by first-time producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, directed by Shuchi Talati.
The film, which has won recognition globally, including at Sundance and MAMI, explores complex female narratives. Talati expressed honor at the acknowledgment.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said they are proud of the recognition and the effort that went into the film, which they believe significantly contributes to contemporary cinema. The film stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron and awaits its release in India.
