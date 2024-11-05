Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Film Achieves Gotham Awards Nomination

The Gotham Awards have nominated 'Girls Will Be Girls', a film by first-time producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, directed by Shuchi Talati.

The film, which has won recognition globally, including at Sundance and MAMI, explores complex female narratives. Talati expressed honor at the acknowledgment.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said they are proud of the recognition and the effort that went into the film, which they believe significantly contributes to contemporary cinema. The film stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron and awaits its release in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)