Unity in Crisis: Real Madrid and AC Milan Stand with Valencia

Real Madrid and AC Milan paid tribute to the victims of the catastrophic floods in Valencia before their Champions League encounter. Players entered the pitch donning shirts that read 'We are all Valencia'—a gesture matching the community's spirit in the wake of tragedy.

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium showcased a massive banner representing the Valencia region, setting the tone as spectators held a moment of silence. Real Madrid's notably expressive fan group amplified this solidarity with another 'We are all Valencia' banner at one goal post.

Spain and AC Milan forward Álvaro Morata, who contributed to Milan's 3-1 victory, emphasized that football took a backseat to the somber reality in Valencia. With over 200 lives lost due to severe floods, Real Madrid has pledged 1 million euros to aid those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)