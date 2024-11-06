Strengthening Global Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Diplomatic Tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, focusing on deepening the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia.

During this official visit from November 3-7, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings, lauding Albanese's commitment to fostering bilateral ties. Jaishankar, posting on X, emphasized the importance of Albanese's guidance in enhancing the strategic partnership.

Jaishankar also engaged with Peter Dutton, leader of the Liberal Party, as well as New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing education, technology, agriculture, and global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)