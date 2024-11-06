A Son's Plea: Honoring Sharda Sinha with Padma Vibhushan

Anshuman, the son of late legendary singer Sharda Sinha, voiced his desire for his mother to be considered for the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, posthumously.

Speaking to journalists amid a gathering of admirers at their family home, Anshuman reflected on Sinha's expansive influence, which reached far beyond her native Bihar. He noted Sinha's previous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, but reiterated the family's long-held belief that she was deserving of the Padma Vibhushan.

Sharda Sinha, known for her beloved 'Chhath' festival songs, passed away following a fierce health struggle at AIIMS-Delhi. Anshuman recalls her final days, marked poignantly by the release of a Bhojpuri Bhajan dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, further cementing her enduring relationship with her cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)