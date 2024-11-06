Left Menu

A Son's Plea: Honoring Sharda Sinha with Padma Vibhushan

Anshuman, son of the late singer Sharda Sinha, calls for honoring his mother posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan for her significant contributions to music beyond Bihar and India. Despite no grievances, the family believes Sinha's legacy deserves this recognition after a lifetime of impactful artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:13 IST
A Son's Plea: Honoring Sharda Sinha with Padma Vibhushan
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Anshuman, the son of late legendary singer Sharda Sinha, voiced his desire for his mother to be considered for the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, posthumously.

Speaking to journalists amid a gathering of admirers at their family home, Anshuman reflected on Sinha's expansive influence, which reached far beyond her native Bihar. He noted Sinha's previous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, but reiterated the family's long-held belief that she was deserving of the Padma Vibhushan.

Sharda Sinha, known for her beloved 'Chhath' festival songs, passed away following a fierce health struggle at AIIMS-Delhi. Anshuman recalls her final days, marked poignantly by the release of a Bhojpuri Bhajan dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, further cementing her enduring relationship with her cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024