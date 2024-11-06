Delhi Unveils Birsa Munda Statue on His 150th Birth Anniversary

On November 15, the Delhi Development Authority will unveil a towering 20-foot statue of the esteemed tribal leader, Birsa Munda, at the entrance of Baansera Park on Ring Road.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officiate the ceremony, coinciding with Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

This marks a significant cultural recognition, as the legendary figure has largely been overlooked in the region.

The placement of Birsa Munda's statue in a major transportation hub will ensure high visibility among commuters and tourists.

Crafted by West Bengal sculptors, the statue of this remarkable leader supports the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor his 150th birth anniversary fittingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)