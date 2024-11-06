Arjun Kapoor's Villainous Triumph: 'Singham Again' Marks a Stellar Comeback!

Arjun Kapoor's performance as the villain 'Danger Lanka' in 'Singham Again' has overshadowed his co-stars, drawing acclaim across social media platforms. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film hit cinemas on Diwali, bringing Kapoor back into the limelight after a series of professional disappointments.

The cop drama is a pivotal moment in Kapoor's career, serving as his successful return after films like 'Lady Killer' and 'Bhoot Police' failed at the box office. Despite facing online criticism, his standout role in 'Singham Again' silenced naysayers and reestablished his reputation in the industry.

In an interview with ANI, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor reflected on his struggles and the role's triumphant reception. Kapoor acknowledged the industry's unwavering support, expressing gratitude towards individuals who stood by his talent despite his past film choices. He applauded director Rohit Shetty's faith in him and expressed relief at proving his critics wrong.

Kapoor articulated the difficulty of handling failure and the perseverance required to overcome it. He credited his initial career success for his faith in audiences, asserting that genuine work eventually garners success. The actor also shared a message of appreciation directed at both his supporters and skeptics, conveying readiness to navigate the evolving trajectory that lies ahead.

Sharing celebratory posts on social media, Arjun Kapoor expressed gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive response to his role, calling this chapter of his career a renewed beginning. The multi-starrer 'Singham Again' also features prominent Bollywood figures, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)