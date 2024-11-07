From Sun Worship to Chromotherapy: The Evolution of Light in Healing

For centuries, humans have harnessed the Sun as a source of life and healing, with its rays playing an integral role in early religious and medical practices.

In ancient Egypt, sunlight was employed to activate healing ointments, a tradition mirrored by Greek physician Hippocrates, who utilized the Sun's warmth for its curative powers.

Fast forward to modern medicine, phototherapy has emerged as a scientifically-backed treatment, leveraging specific wavelengths of light to address ailments from newborn jaundice to skin conditions like psoriasis.

