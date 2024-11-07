Left Menu

From Sun Worship to Chromotherapy: The Evolution of Light in Healing

For centuries, the Sun has been a significant element in healing rituals across cultures. From ancient ointments applied under sunlight to modern phototherapy, light continues to play a crucial role in treatment. While some practices blurred lines between science and mysticism, others found their place in contemporary medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:36 IST
From Sun Worship to Chromotherapy: The Evolution of Light in Healing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

For centuries, humans have harnessed the Sun as a source of life and healing, with its rays playing an integral role in early religious and medical practices.

In ancient Egypt, sunlight was employed to activate healing ointments, a tradition mirrored by Greek physician Hippocrates, who utilized the Sun's warmth for its curative powers.

Fast forward to modern medicine, phototherapy has emerged as a scientifically-backed treatment, leveraging specific wavelengths of light to address ailments from newborn jaundice to skin conditions like psoriasis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024