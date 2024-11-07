Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' Set For 2025 Release

Renowned filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's upcoming project, 'Mickey 17', has had its release date moved to April 18, 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for this sci-fi black comedy, expected to shine with Robert Pattinson leading the charge.

Originally set for March 2024, Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, announced the decision on Wednesday. They strategically secured the new release date following Lionsgate's delay of the Michael Jackson biopic, now planned for October 3, 2025.

'Mickey 17', adapted from Edward Ashton's novel 'Mickey 7', is Bong's first cinematic endeavor since his Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'. The movie promises to offer audiences a spectacular experience in IMAX theaters worldwide.

