Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' Set For 2025 Release

'Mickey 17', a sci-fi black comedy by director Bong Joon-ho, featuring Robert Pattinson, has its release date pushed to April 18, 2025. Warner Bros announced the change just after the Michael Jackson biopic was delayed by Lionsgate. The film, based on Edward Ashton's novel 'Mickey 7', will premiere in IMAX.

Updated: 07-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's upcoming project, 'Mickey 17', has had its release date moved to April 18, 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for this sci-fi black comedy, expected to shine with Robert Pattinson leading the charge.

Originally set for March 2024, Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, announced the decision on Wednesday. They strategically secured the new release date following Lionsgate's delay of the Michael Jackson biopic, now planned for October 3, 2025.

'Mickey 17', adapted from Edward Ashton's novel 'Mickey 7', is Bong's first cinematic endeavor since his Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'. The movie promises to offer audiences a spectacular experience in IMAX theaters worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

