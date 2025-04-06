Netanyahu's Visit to Washington D.C.: Strengthening Ties with Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Scheduled for Monday at the White House, this meeting aims to fortify the diplomatic relations between the two nations.
In a significant diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Washington following an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu is expected to arrive in the U.S. capital on Sunday, planning for a White House meeting with President Trump the following day.
This visit underscores the continuing efforts to strengthen the bond between Israel and the United States, with Israeli and U.S. officials emphasizing its strategic importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
