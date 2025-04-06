Left Menu

Nationwide Protests: 'Hands Off!' Movement Challenges Trump and Musk Policies

On Saturday, opponents of President Trump and Elon Musk organized over 1,200 'Hands Off!' protests across the US, criticizing policies on government downsizing, human rights, and the economy. Protesters rallied against federal worker layoffs, agency closures, and cuts to social programs, voicing concerns over such administrative directions.

Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk took to the streets on Saturday, organizing over 1,200 'Hands Off!' rallies across the United States. The demonstrations, backed by civil rights organizations, labor unions, and LGBTQ+ advocates, aimed to protest the administration's government downsizing and other contentious policies.

The Trump administration's actions, such as firing federal workers, closing Social Security offices, and cutting health program funding, were met with widespread criticism from activists. Elon Musk, as head of the new Department of Government Efficiency, is cited for promoting cost-cutting measures that many activists find harmful.

Activists spanning all 50 states expressed their discontent, with rallies taking place in major locations like the National Mall in Washington, DC, and in cities like New York and Boston. Despite the diverse causes championed—ranging from social security to LGBTQ+ rights—protesters united under the call to resist the administration's current trajectory.

