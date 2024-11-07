Bollywood Under Siege: Shah Rukh Khan Receives Threat Call
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest victim of a threat call, as confirmed by the Mumbai police. This incident follows a series of similar threats to fellow actor Salman Khan. The Bandra police have filed a case against the unidentified caller who issued the threat.
In a distressing turn of events, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat call, according to a Thursday statement by Mumbai police.
This unsettling development follows a spate of threats made against another prominent actor, Salman Khan, raising concerns within the film industry.
The Bandra police have taken swift action, registering a case against the as-yet unidentified caller who menaced Shah Rukh Khan, an official reported.
