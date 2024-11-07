Left Menu

Bollywood Under Siege: Shah Rukh Khan Receives Threat Call

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest victim of a threat call, as confirmed by the Mumbai police. This incident follows a series of similar threats to fellow actor Salman Khan. The Bandra police have filed a case against the unidentified caller who issued the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:55 IST
Bollywood Under Siege: Shah Rukh Khan Receives Threat Call
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat call, according to a Thursday statement by Mumbai police.

This unsettling development follows a spate of threats made against another prominent actor, Salman Khan, raising concerns within the film industry.

The Bandra police have taken swift action, registering a case against the as-yet unidentified caller who menaced Shah Rukh Khan, an official reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024