Fashion Flashbacks: Aniston's 'Friends' Wardrobe Revival

Even after years since its last episode aired, the beloved sitcom 'Friends' remains an undisputed pop culture and fashion icon. Series actress Courteney Cox reveals that fellow star Jennifer Aniston has preserved numerous costumes from the show, including those from Monica Geller, Cox's character.

The duo, who are friends off-screen, portrayed Monica and Rachel, and regularly donned outfits designed by Debra McGuire. Speaking on Bella Freud's 'Fashion Neurosis' podcast, Cox described Aniston's penchant for keeping and flaunting the nostalgic clothes, often making them look effortlessly chic.

Cox humorously reflected on an instance where she tried to mimic Aniston's style and ended up misjudging a fashionable jacket's cool factor. Despite Cox's misstep, the story underscores the show's enduring impact on fashion trends and personal style preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)