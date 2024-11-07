Left Menu

Bihar Gears Up for Grand Chhath Puja Festivities

Bihar has made extensive preparations for the Chhath Puja festival, with increased security at over 100 ghats. Devotees will offer prayers to the setting sun on the third day. The festival, which began on November 5, concludes on November 8. Medical camps and security personnel ensure smooth proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has organized comprehensive arrangements across the state in anticipation of the third day of Chhath Puja festivities on Thursday. Millions of devotees are expected to gather at various ghats to perform prayers, officials reported.

Security personnel, including State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF, have been deployed at over 100 ghats in the state capital to prevent any untoward incidents as devotees offer prayers to Goddess 'Chhathi Maiya' and the setting sun on Thursday evening.

The festivities, which are Bihar's largest festival, culminate with the second 'arghya' to the rising sun on Friday. Advisories have been issued for the devotees, and medical camps have been set up at different ghats to ensure a smooth celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

