Bihar Gears Up for Grand Chhath Puja Festivities

The Bihar government has organized comprehensive arrangements across the state in anticipation of the third day of Chhath Puja festivities on Thursday. Millions of devotees are expected to gather at various ghats to perform prayers, officials reported.

Security personnel, including State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF, have been deployed at over 100 ghats in the state capital to prevent any untoward incidents as devotees offer prayers to Goddess 'Chhathi Maiya' and the setting sun on Thursday evening.

The festivities, which are Bihar's largest festival, culminate with the second 'arghya' to the rising sun on Friday. Advisories have been issued for the devotees, and medical camps have been set up at different ghats to ensure a smooth celebration.

