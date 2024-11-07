Suniel Shetty Dismisses Injury Reports, Assures Fans of Quick Recovery
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty addressed reports of his on-set injury, clarifying it as minor and assuring fans of his readiness to continue filming for the web series 'Hunter'. Earlier reports mistakenly claimed a serious injury during a fight scene. Shetty continues to plan future projects.
In a recent turn of events, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty dismissed reports of sustaining a serious injury on the set of his upcoming web series 'Hunter'.
The 63-year-old actor took to social media to clarify that his injury was minor and he is prepared to resume shooting the project in Mumbai.
Contrary to earlier claims of rib injuries during a fight sequence, Shetty reassured his audience, highlighting previous misconceptions by certain media outlets.
