Suniel Shetty Dismisses Injury Reports, Assures Fans of Quick Recovery

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty dismissed reports of sustaining a serious injury on the set of his upcoming web series 'Hunter'.

The 63-year-old actor took to social media to clarify that his injury was minor and he is prepared to resume shooting the project in Mumbai.

Contrary to earlier claims of rib injuries during a fight sequence, Shetty reassured his audience, highlighting previous misconceptions by certain media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)