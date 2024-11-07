Left Menu

Suniel Shetty Dismisses Injury Reports, Assures Fans of Quick Recovery

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty addressed reports of his on-set injury, clarifying it as minor and assuring fans of his readiness to continue filming for the web series 'Hunter'. Earlier reports mistakenly claimed a serious injury during a fight scene. Shetty continues to plan future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:58 IST
Suniel Shetty Dismisses Injury Reports, Assures Fans of Quick Recovery
Suniel Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty dismissed reports of sustaining a serious injury on the set of his upcoming web series 'Hunter'.

The 63-year-old actor took to social media to clarify that his injury was minor and he is prepared to resume shooting the project in Mumbai.

Contrary to earlier claims of rib injuries during a fight sequence, Shetty reassured his audience, highlighting previous misconceptions by certain media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024