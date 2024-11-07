Nikkhil Advani Discusses 'Vedaa' and Box Office Challenges

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani candidly shared his reflections on the release of his film 'Vedaa', which faced tough competition at the box office during the Independence Day week. Released alongside major titles like 'Stree 2' and 'Khel Khel Mein', Advani notes the impact this had on 'Vedaa's' commercial performance.

Advani expressed pride in the film's quality but acknowledged that the timing could have been better. He commented on the shifting audience preferences post-pandemic, with a tilt towards light-hearted entertainment. Despite 'Vedaa' earning Rs 26.75 crore, 'Stree 2' dominated the box office with much higher earnings.

Continuing his commitment to powerful storytelling, Advani shifts his focus to his upcoming series, 'Freedom at Midnight', debuting on Sony LIV. The series, based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, explores significant historical figures and events as it gears up for a November premiere.

