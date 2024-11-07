Honoring Legacy and Expanding Horizons: Key Moves from Deutsche Bank, Nexstem, Croma, Visa, and Axis Bank

In a significant tribute, Deutsche Bank has installed a commemorative plaque at Deutsche House in South Mumbai to honor the esteemed industrialist Ratan Tata. The heritage building, acquired by the bank in 1992, was initially the private residence of the Tata family. Prominent figures, including Noel Tata, were present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, deep-tech startup Nexstem has successfully raised USD 3.5 million from a variety of investors, such as Infoedge, Zupee, and Smile Group. The funds aim to scale up their latest non-invasive Brain-Computer Interface solutions and broaden their intellectual property assets, showcasing a promising future for tech innovation.

In the corporate realm, Tata Group's Croma has appointed Shibashish Roy as its new chief executive. This appointment begins on November 18, aligning with their succession strategy as current CEO Avijit Mitra prepares for retirement in March 2025. Additionally, Visa has elevated Rishi Chhabra to the role of country manager. A tie-up between Genwise and Axis Bank introduces an elder-friendly UPI service, enhancing senior citizens' banking experiences.

