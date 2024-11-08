Nikkhil Advani Reflects on Box Office Clash With 'Stree 2'
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani discusses the challenges faced by his film 'Vedaa' due to its box office clash with 'Stree 2'. Despite making a good film, he acknowledges that light-hearted films like 'Stree 2' appeal more in the post-pandemic era. 'Vedaa' underperformed compared to 'Stree 2'.
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has opened up about the struggles faced by his latest film 'Vedaa' following its release alongside 'Stree 2'. He believes the clash significantly affected its box office performance.
Released during Independence Day week, 'Vedaa' competed with major releases, including 'Stree 2' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. While Advani's film starred John Abraham and Sharvari, 'Stree 2' emerged victorious, earning nearly Rs 600 crore compared to 'Vedaa's Rs 26.75 crore.
Advani suggests that in today's landscape, light-hearted films have a broader audience. Despite this, he remains focused on storytelling and his upcoming series 'Freedom at Midnight', set to premiere on Sony LIV.
