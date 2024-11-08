Left Menu

Whoopi Goldberg Reflects on Sister Act 3 Challenges after Co-Star's Passing

Whoopi Goldberg discusses script revisions for 'Sister Act 3' following co-star Maggie Smith's passing. Goldberg fondly recalls working with Smith in the original films, now having to adjust the storyline. Smith, a celebrated actress, passed away at 89. Goldberg expresses her condolences on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:30 IST
Whoopi Goldberg (Image source: Instagram/ @whoopigoldberg). Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed actress Whoopi Goldberg shared insights on the progress of her upcoming movie 'Sister Act 3' and the impact of the recent death of her fellow actress Maggie Smith on the film's script, according to Variety. During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Goldberg remarked, 'We're having to make some readjustments because we just lost Maggie Smith, as you know. And so, we will get it done. We will get it done. It's a shift.'

Goldberg and Smith created cinematic history together with the original 'Sister Act' in 1992 and its sequel, 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' in 1993. The storyline revolves around Deloris Van Cartier, portrayed by Goldberg, who finds herself in a convent in California under a witness protection program. Smith, renowned for her dynamic roles, depicted the stern yet caring Mother Superior of the convent, affirmed the reports from Variety.

The first 'Sister Act' gained considerable success, grossing $231 million globally. Its sequel also prospered, showcasing emerging talents like Lauryn Hill and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Maggie Smith, a two-time Academy Award winner, celebrated for roles in 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and 'California Suite', is warmly remembered for her appearances in several classic films and for portraying Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. Smith passed away on September 27 at the age of 89. Goldberg paid her homage with a touching Instagram post, captioned, 'Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family...RIP,' as covered by Variety and ANI.

