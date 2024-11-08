Emma Stone's Searing Audition Left Jesse Eisenberg in Awe

During a recent interview, actor Jesse Eisenberg shared a memorable moment from the audition process for the 2009 film 'Zombieland,' highlighting his co-star Emma Stone's impressive audition. Eisenberg disclosed that Stone's sharp humor and impromptu insults during their scene together left him feeling "so, so small," ultimately securing her role in the film.

Eisenberg recalled how he was already cast and observed Stone, then 19, as she boldly deviated from the norm by injecting humor and cutting remarks into her performance. Her spontaneity and quick wit caught the attention of casting directors and set her apart from other aspiring actresses during the auditions.

'Zombieland,' directed by Ruben Fleischer, is a post-apocalyptic comedy about a virus turning people into zombies. Eisenberg, Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin star as four strangers traveling to Los Angeles in search of safety. The film, a blend of humor and horror, remains notable for showcasing Stone's early brilliance.

