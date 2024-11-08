Left Menu

Nagaland's Roadmap to 2047: Balancing Growth and Heritage

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang emphasized the integration of socio-economic growth, cultural preservation, and sustainable practices in the state's 2047 vision. Key elements include modernizing agriculture, infrastructure expansion, and promoting cultural and tourism sectors. Zeliang also advocated for timely fund disbursement for projects.

Updated: 08-11-2024 19:59 IST
Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Friday unveiled a vision for the state's development, emphasizing the fusion of socio-economic growth, cultural preservation, and infrastructure advancement as core facets of the 2047 roadmap.

During a state-level consultative meeting for the NEC Vision Plan 2047, Zeliang underscored the commitment to 'Viksit Bharat', focusing on a prosperous economy that honors the state's cultural legacy while advocating for inclusive growth. The event, organized by North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited with NEC and Ministry of DoNER, gathered crucial stakeholders to discuss Nagaland's sustainable future.

Zeliang outlined crucial strategies, including modernizing agriculture through technology and sustainable practices, enhancing infrastructure, and boosting the cultural and tourism sectors. He also pressed the NEC for prompt fund releases to tackle the region's short working season due to its monsoon-heavy climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

