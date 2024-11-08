Nagaland's Roadmap to 2047: Balancing Growth and Heritage

Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Friday unveiled a vision for the state's development, emphasizing the fusion of socio-economic growth, cultural preservation, and infrastructure advancement as core facets of the 2047 roadmap.

During a state-level consultative meeting for the NEC Vision Plan 2047, Zeliang underscored the commitment to 'Viksit Bharat', focusing on a prosperous economy that honors the state's cultural legacy while advocating for inclusive growth. The event, organized by North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited with NEC and Ministry of DoNER, gathered crucial stakeholders to discuss Nagaland's sustainable future.

Zeliang outlined crucial strategies, including modernizing agriculture through technology and sustainable practices, enhancing infrastructure, and boosting the cultural and tourism sectors. He also pressed the NEC for prompt fund releases to tackle the region's short working season due to its monsoon-heavy climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)