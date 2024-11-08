Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bridging Cleanliness with Cultural Legacy

Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will emphasize sanitation and Hindi literature, introducing a QR code-based toilet monitoring system for over 150,000 restrooms and showcasing audio-visual galleries of celebrated Hindi poets. Volunteers and technology will ensure cleanliness, while a collaboration between cultural entities will bring literary voices to life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:47 IST
The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is set to make history by integrating advanced cleanliness measures and celebrating India's rich literary heritage.

A QR code-based system, managed by volunteers, will monitor over 150,000 toilets, ensuring hygiene through real-time assessments and immediate maintenance response.

Additionally, a gallery dedicated to iconic Hindi poets will offer an audio-visual feast through rare recordings, enriching the cultural experience for millions of attendees.

