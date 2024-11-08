Maha Kumbh 2025: Bridging Cleanliness with Cultural Legacy

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is set to make history by integrating advanced cleanliness measures and celebrating India's rich literary heritage.

A QR code-based system, managed by volunteers, will monitor over 150,000 toilets, ensuring hygiene through real-time assessments and immediate maintenance response.

Additionally, a gallery dedicated to iconic Hindi poets will offer an audio-visual feast through rare recordings, enriching the cultural experience for millions of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)